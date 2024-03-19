Clermont Woman arrested for shooting her husband to death

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County sheriff’s office is trying to understand what led to the shooting death of a man in Clermont.

The crime happened Sunday evening, on Ralph Lake Drive, in Clermont, where the couple lived.

Neighbors were surprised when they learned about the case. “I’ve seen them, coming, and going from the house.

Never noticed any problems, any type of yelling at each other or anything,” said Paul who lives across the street from where the crime happened. “I looked through the window just before 4 am on the night it happened.

There were about 6 lake county sheriff’s vehicles out there. They had the yellow tape around the house. Obviously, something was going on there, but I didn’t know what.”

Deputies say 40-year-old Maria Jose Rodriguez, shot multiple times at her husband, 40-year-old Andrew Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez’s arrest report, a family member told investigators the woman was “acting strange and talking about having premonitions” days before the shooting. “They [the woman’s relatives] stated that the victim, her husband, had reached out to them to ask them to come over and try to talk the suspect into going for some mental evaluation or medical treatment because she was just not acting right,” said Lieutenant John Herrell, with Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 visited the location where the crime happened, but no one answered. “There were never any calls concerning domestic violence in the home. And neither of the two had criminal history,” said Lieutenant Herrell.

The crime left the calm community on edge. “it’s a nice quiet place. Things like that are a rarity around here,” said Paul who’s lived in the same area for decades. “When someone kills another person, that’s shocking. Period.”

Lake county investigators also said Maria Rodriguez had left the home briefly moments before the shooting.

They believe she got a ride with someone, so now they’re trying to find who that person is and if they have any connection with the shooting.

Investigators are also looking for the woman’s white GMC pickup truck. Rodriguez now faces murder charges and is being held without bond at Lake County Jail. Her next court date is on April 15th.

