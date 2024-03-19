Holly Hill personnel files show prior investigation into former police chief

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 obtained the personnel file for the three Holly Hill police officials under investigation.

The City of Holly Hill released the personnel files for Chief Jeffrey Miller, Sergeant Shannon Fountain, and Captain Chris Yates.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The over 800 pages of documents contained employment evaluations, letters of commendations and a few prior internal affairs investigations for Chief Miller and Sergeant Fountain.

An internal affairs investigation from 2012 reveals claims of harassment by a female employee against former Holly Hill Police Chief Miller, who was a Captain with the Holly Hill Police Department at the time.

Read: Sheriff’s office assumes leadership roles after Holly Hill police chief resigns

The female and Miller both admitted to having a consensual sexual relationship in the past, according to the report.

The investigation started after the female employee claimed Miller told her she was never promoted because she wouldn’t perform sexual acts. The report goes on to read that Captain Chris Yates was listed as a witness, but both Yates and Miller stated in their interviews that that conversation never happened.

Read: Holly Hill police chief resigns amid allegations of inappropriate incidents, city manager memo says

Sergeant Fountain’s file shows a 40-hour unpaid suspension in 2012 for not sharing correct information after he witnessed a disciplinary issue, and he resigned a year later after violating the department’s pursuit policies during a traffic stop, but he was eventually rehired.

All three are not being investigated for inappropriate incidents within the department.

Read: Facelift, perfume & IV: Orlando commissioner investigated for exploiting 96-year-old woman

On March 15, Holly Hill Police Chief Jeffrey Miller resigned.

Captain Yates and Sergeant Shannon Fountain were placed on paid leave.

Channel 9 will bring you the latest updates on this investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group