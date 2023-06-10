‘Closed for business’: Bunnell man arrested after cocaine, paraphernalia found during search warrant

BUNNELL, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after authorities issued a search warrant in Bunnell.

Elisha Phillips was taken into custody for possession of cocaine and being held on $2,500 bond, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s news release.

The sheriff’s office Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team served a narcotics-related search warrant on E. Booe Street that stemmed from a previous undercover operation conducted by the special investigations unit.

During the search, detectives found cocaine and drug paraphernalia, the news release states.

Phillips has an arrest history, including domestic violence in Volusia County, but this is his first arrest in Flagler County, according to the news release.

“Another poison peddler is in the Green Roof Inn after getting caught selling illegal drugs in our community,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in the news release. “Great job to our SIU and SWAT team who continue to combat illegal narcotics in Flagler County!”

Photos show a sign outside the house that reads, “This drug house closed for business.”

