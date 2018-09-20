0 Closure of I-95 in Daytona Beach: Here's where, when and why

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Portions of Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach will be closed overnight Wednesday and Thursday for a widening project, the Florida Department of Transportation.

Both directions of I-95 will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and from 10 p.m. from Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, FDOT spokesman Steve Olson said.

The Wednesday overnight closure will be from West International Speedway Boulevard to Taylor Road, Olson said.

The Thursday overnight closure will be from West International Speedway Boulevard to Interstate 4, he said.

Officials said northbound drivers will exit the interstate at Taylor Road and use South Williamson Boulevard and West International Speedway Boulevard to re-enter the interstate.

Southbound drivers will exit the interstate at West International Speedway Boulevard and use South Williamson Boulevard to Taylor Road to re-enter the interstate, the agency said.

FDOT said the entrance ramp from westbound Beville Road to southbound I-95 and the exit ramp from northbound I-95 to westbound I-4 was closed Tuesday and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Oct. 9.

Northbound drivers on I-95 heading to westbound I-4 will continue north on I-95 to westbound West International Speedway Boulevard to the I-4 entrance ramp, officials said.

FDOT said drivers on Beville Road may take South Williamson Boulevard south to Taylor Road to access southbound I-95.

The westbound Beville Road ramp to westbound I-4 will remain open, Olson said.

Weather could affect construction schedules. Click here for updates.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use extra caution in construction zones.

