Cloud surfing: Wave-live clouds spotted in Space Coast skies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — People waking up on the Space Coast Wednesday morning were treated to a special sight in the sky.

The U.S. National Weather Service – Melbourne posted photos taken by off-duty meteorologists showing the wave-like cloud formations known as Asperitas clouds.

According to the World Meteorological Organization’s International Cloud Atlas, Asperitas clouds are known to have an underside that is well-defined and wave-like

“Asperitas is characterized by localized waves in the cloud base, either smooth or dappled with smaller features, sometimes descending into sharp points, as if viewing a roughened sea surface from below,” the organization says.

The wave-like nature of Asperitas can lead to dramatic visual effects, experts say.

If you captured photos of the Asperitas clouds Wednesday morning, we’d love to see them. To share your photos, click here and submit them under the weather category.

