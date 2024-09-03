Coalition for the Homeless to double women and family shelter capacity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A local nonprofit wants to expand its complex near Inter&Co Stadium, including an office building and more.

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida wants to construct a six-story, 92,000-square-foot building to replace its Women’s & Families homeless shelter building as well as a two-story, 9,000-square-foot administrative office building on its 5.26-acre complex in Parramore at 639 W. Central Blvd. The construction cost was not immediately available.

The current women’s center has 240 beds, and the new center would double that capacity to 500, with additional space for medical care, childcare and more.

