Coastal flood advisory issued Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a quiet Wednesday, some active weather is on the way to close out the work week.

A strong cold front is moving toward Florida, bringing increased chances of rain and storms as the work week comes to a close.

Thursday’s highs will reach the mid-80s, with the best chance for rain and storms occurring in the afternoon and evening hours.

Breezy conditions are expected to develop as the front approaches.

Even more moisture will arrive Thursday evening, leading to periods of rain and storms, particularly along the coast.

Some areas may experience heavy rainfall, with overnight lows dropping to the low 70s.

The weather pattern will continue into Friday, with more rain and storms likely as the cold front sweeps through the region.

Winds are expected to increase throughout the day, and temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, drier air is anticipated to move in, although coastal showers and windy conditions may persist on Saturday.

Highs will remain in the low 80s, with the potential for coastal flooding during high tide cycles.

By Sunday, the weather is expected to clear up, bringing dry conditions and highs in the mid-80s.

This marks the beginning of a stretch of pleasant and dry weather forecasted for much of next week.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on rain chances and coastal impacts the next several days.

