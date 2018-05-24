0 Cocoa couple arrested after baby dies of fentanyl, cocaine overdose

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A couple was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of an 8-month-old infant, Brevard County sheriff deputies said.

David Chappele Jr., 29, and Jessica Strickland, 27, of unincorporated Cocoa, were arrested after the baby’s death on Sept. 6, 2017 was determined to have been caused by an overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, deputies said.

Investigators said Strickland and Chappele placed a mattress on the living room floor of a home on Walnut Street so they could sleep with the baby. The baby was placed in the middle of the mattress and Strickland woke up to find the child unresponsive, deputies said.

According to a news release, Chappele was wearing multiple fentanyl patches, which had been cut in half, allowing residue to get on the infant. The release also said that the baby ingested cocaine because Strickland was using the drug while caring for the infant.

The baby was taken to the hospital and later died.

Strickland and Chappele were charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

“Chappele’s charges are related to allowing the infant to be in direct proximity of a dangerous narcotic that caused the infant’s death. Strickland is being charged for failing to protect the infant even though she knew the possible danger to the child from the drugs that were being used by both parents,” a news release said.

The pair remains in the Brevard County Jail.

