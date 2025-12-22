Orange County

Orlando woman wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to an announcement by the Florida Lottery.

Jeaquelinne Lizarazo, 56, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on Dec. 8. Lizarazo chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

⁣⁣⁣Lizarazo purchased her winning ticket at the Publix located at 5240 W. State Road 46 in Orlando.

The Florida Lottery encourages players to check their tickets, as significant prizes remain unclaimed

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

