Orlando woman wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando woman claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to an announcement by the Florida Lottery.

Jeaquelinne Lizarazo, 56, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on Dec. 8. Lizarazo chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

⁣⁣⁣Lizarazo purchased her winning ticket at the Publix located at 5240 W. State Road 46 in Orlando.

The Florida Lottery encourages players to check their tickets, as significant prizes remain unclaimed

