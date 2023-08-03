Cocoa police search for man accused of opening fire on youth football coach

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police are searching for the man who opened fire on a coach at a public park.

Police said the coach was at the park for a youth football practice when he tried to defend a woman he saw being punched around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Don Stradley Memorial Park.

According to police, the incident started when a suspect at the park began hitting his ex-girlfriend. Police said the suspect left only to return with a gun.

“And at that point, guns were brought into the equation here, suspect fired, coach fired, there was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect fled,” said Yvonne Martinez with Cocoa police. “Fortunately, in this case, nobody was injured. So, we’ve identified the individual involved.”

Read: Cocoa Beach taxpayers to foot police chief’s early retirement

A bullet grazed the coach. Police believe it was an isolated incident, but until the individual responsible is taken into custody, Cocoa police are planning to have an increased presence at every practice.

“The executive board of directors were proactive. They reached out to us and immediately made a report. We are collaborating with them so that we can provide for victims rights, some type of resources,” Cocoa Mayor Michael Blake said.

Read: Florida set to execute man who strangled wife, killed Brevard County nurse with hammer

Police said the coach isn’t facing any charges in this case. Investigators said he was acting in self-defense and in the defense of others.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group