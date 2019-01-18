Lockdown cleared after 'Code Yellow' reported at elementary school in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Officals are investagating after a code yellow lockdown was issued at Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs on Friday.
Officials said the school was under a code yellow alert, but did not give a reason why.
There are no reports of any injuries, and people looking to pick up students were asked to stand by for further details, officials said.
The lockdown was cleared a shot time later and students are being allowed to leave the school at normal dismissal time.
"Everyone is clearing the scene at this time," a Winter Springs spokeperson said in a statement. "No one was found and no information was ever received that anyone was inside the school. As a precaution, the campuses of both schools were cleared. Dismissal should start soon."
