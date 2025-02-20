Cold-weather shelters to open after strong front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s Thursday night into Friday morning in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area.

As this cold front moves into Central Florida, at least two local counties are preparing to open shelters for people who need a warm place to stay.

READ: Strong front pushes cooler air into Central Florida

Volusia County:

In Volusia County, community organizations are coordinating cold-weather shelter services for those without housing or adequate home heating.

In west Volusia County, The Bridge at The Neighborhood Center, located at 421 South Palmetto Avenue in DeLand, will open its cold-weather shelter on Thursday night, Feb. 20.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and close at approximately 8 a.m. Friday, after breakfast is served.

For more information about services at The Bridge, call the Neighborhood Center at 386-734-8120, ext. 601.

In east Volusia County, officials said Halifax Urban Ministries (HUM) will coordinate cold-weather shelter services with local churches for the night of Thursday, Feb. 20.

Although HUM does not operate a cold-weather shelter at any of its facilities, it works with partner organizations to provide shelter options.

Individuals needing shelter or transportation to a shelter are encouraged to contact HUM as soon as possible at 386-317-5886.

Flagler County:

In Flagler County on Thursday evening at 5 p.m., The Sheltering Tree will open a cold-weather shelter.

It will be set up at the Rock Transformation Center, located at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell.

Organizers said anyone without heat during the upcoming cold snap is welcome there.

The shelter will remain open until 8 a.m. on Friday.

Cots will be provided courtesy of The Sheltering Tree and the Rock Transformation Center.

Flagler County added that it will provide bus service for those needing a ride to the shelter.

Times and locations for the bus routes are as follows:

East side of the county :

Dollar General at Publix Town Center on Market Avenue (leads to Dollar General), 3:30 p.m.

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at the dirt road on the east side, 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree behind Carrabba’s in the Dollar Tree Parking lot, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library, northwest corner of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway, 4:45 p.m.

West side of the county:

Dollar General at County Road 305 and Canal Avenue in Daytona North, 4 p.m.

Bunnell Free Clinic, 703 Moody Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Bridges United Methodist Church in Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, 4:30 p.m. (listed as the same pick-up time because of the close proximity)

For more information about the cold-weather shelter, call The Sheltering Tree at 386-437-3258.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group