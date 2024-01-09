Colorful cuisine: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts to show off flavor & fun

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — For those looking for handcrafted dishes and want to embrace their creative side, a fan-favorite Walt Disney World festival returns this week.
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will begin on Friday, Jan. 12, and run through Feb. 19, featuring art in all forms, from music to cuisines.
Guests can sample culinary masterpieces from different food studios, including some in the World Showcase with international flavors.
There will also be a new Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with rainbow popcorn, which can be purchased at Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey.
Seven items are part of a unique food stroll for an epicurean adventure. Guests can collect stamps for a Festival Passport in the “Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine.”
The prize at the end is an artist’s palette cookie.
People who purchase alcoholic beverages must be 21 or older and show a form of ID.
Here is a list of all the stations at the festival:
- The Deconstructed Dish
- Cuisine Classique
- Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic
- The Craftsman’s Courtyard
- Refreshment Outpost
- Pastoral Palate
- The Artist’s Table
- Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina
- Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina
- Gourmet Landscapes
- Refreshment Port
- Deco Delights
- Pop Eats
- Refreshment Station
- Connections Eatery
- L’Art de la Cuisine Française
- El Artista Hambriento
- Goshiki
- The Painted Panda
- L’Arte di Mangiare
- Swirled Showcase
- Funnel Cake
- Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company
