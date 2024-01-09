Colorful cuisine: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts to show off flavor & fun

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — For those looking for handcrafted dishes and want to embrace their creative side, a fan-favorite Walt Disney World festival returns this week.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will begin on Friday, Jan. 12, and run through Feb. 19, featuring art in all forms, from music to cuisines.

Guests can sample culinary masterpieces from different food studios, including some in the World Showcase with international flavors.

Read: Walt Disney World race weekend wraps up with Sunday’s marathon

There will also be a new Figment Premium Popcorn Bucket with rainbow popcorn, which can be purchased at Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey.

Seven items are part of a unique food stroll for an epicurean adventure. Guests can collect stamps for a Festival Passport in the “Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine.”

Read: EPCOT debuts night show ‘Luminous The Symphony of Us’, new gardens

The prize at the end is an artist’s palette cookie.

People who purchase alcoholic beverages must be 21 or older and show a form of ID.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Colorful cuisine: EPCOT International Festival of the Arts debuts flavor & fun (Disney Parks /Disney Parks)

Here is a list of all the stations at the festival:

The Deconstructed Dish

Cuisine Classique

Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic

The Craftsman’s Courtyard

Refreshment Outpost

Pastoral Palate

The Artist’s Table

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Vibrante & Vívido: Encanto Cocina

Gourmet Landscapes

Refreshment Port

Deco Delights

Pop Eats

Refreshment Station

Connections Eatery

L’Art de la Cuisine Française

El Artista Hambriento

Goshiki

The Painted Panda

L’Arte di Mangiare

Swirled Showcase

Funnel Cake

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group