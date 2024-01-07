Walt Disney World race weekend wraps up with Sunday’s marathon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Fireworks launched into the sky Sunday morning as runners took off from the start line for the 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon.

While skies were clear for the first hour of running, quick-moving downpours made for a soggy finish for participants.

Wheelchair racers were the first to cross the finish line.

Brian Siemann finished first in men’s push-rim wheelchairs. This was his eighth Disney Marathon win in a row.

“The run is so amazing,” Siemann said. “So much fun to come out here and race around the park and cheer people on; it’s the highlight of my season.”

Vanilson Neves from Brazil finished first for the men runners and finished in two hours, 26 minutes and 51 seconds. This is his second Walt Disney World Marathon win. His first was in 2022.

Stephanie Muscat, originally from England and now living in Michigan, placed first for the women and finished in two hours, 48 minutes and two seconds. This was her first-ever marathon.

“I’m in shock absolute shock. I can’t believe I just won,” Muscat said.

The next chance to participate in a runDisney event will be in February. The Disney Princess Half Marathon weekend will kick off on Feb. 23.

