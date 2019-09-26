Come sail away: Dockside Publix proposed for Florida community

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood residents may soon be able to sail into a dockside Publix supermarket if a proposal is approved, according to a Facebook post by Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy.
“Hollywood Beach residents will be happy to know that they may soon not have to leave the island to buy groceries or pick up a prescription,” the post said.
According to South Florida newspaper, Sun Sentinel, TransAmerican Development Corp. bought a 1.5-acre vacant lot at 3100 South Ocean Drive in Hollywood.
“The Publix is proposed to have Cafe tables on Ocean Drive and will also have a boat dock for boaters to pull up and buy groceries for their day on the water. Great amenity for the beach and for Hollywood boaters!” Levy wrote in the Facebook post.
According to the Sun Sentinel, Albert Benalloun, president of the Miami Beach-based TransAmerican, said “Publix wants to do something for the community.”
The proposal is making its way through city approvals.
