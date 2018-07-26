0 Commissioner to draft resolution declaring Brevard County 'non-sanctuary county'

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County Commissioner John Tobia said Thursday that he will draft a resolution declaring the county a non-sanctuary county.

Tobia said other Florida municipalities have already run into issues following the rules for communication between government agencies and federal immigration officials, possibly risking access to federal grant funding.

"Illegal immigration does impact Brevard County residents, not only at the federal level, where they pay their taxes, but also the services that Brevard County provides," he said. "It's terrible that we even have to have this type of policy, but unfortunately, we have counties that are going in the wrong direction."

Earlier this year, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and more than a dozen other Florida sheriffs partnered with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold undocumented criminal suspects facing release for up to 48 hours, allowing ICE agents to take custody of them.

Tobia said he wants to ensure the county continues to obey the law no matter who succeeds Ivey.

"As his term ends, if he decides to go in a different direction, I want to make sure that the laws we have on the books continue and we follow federal law and make sure illegal immigration is not welcome here in Brevard County."

Should someone break a state or federal law, it must be enforced, Ivey said Thursday.

He said said he applauds Tobia for taking a position of enforcement.

The move comes three days after the Orlando City Council unanimously adopted a new policy that changes the way police officers and other city employees interact with undocumented immigrants.

