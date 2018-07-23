0 Orlando to decide on law barring police from asking law-abiding people about immigration status

ORLANDO, Fla. - City leaders in Orlando will vote Monday on a new policy that changes the way its police interact with the immigrant community.

If approved, police will not be able to ask law-abiding individuals about their immigration status.

If passed, Orlando could be the first in the state with this policy.

Leaders want the thousands of undocumented immigrants living in Orlando to feel comfortable talking to investigators. For instance, if they’re a victim or they’ve witnessed a crime, police want them to come forward.

Philadelphia, Chicago and Boston have similar rules in place, according to the Trust Coalition.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting and vote, several social justice groups will hold a rally on the steps of Orlando city hall. It’s not the first time these groups have called for immigrant protections.

In March 2017, State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, Dem.-Orlando, along with several social justice like the Trust Coalition rallied to pass a similar measure in the state’s capital. They were hoping to prevent local and state government and law enforcement from sharing immigration status with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, unless required by a warrant.

The measure never gained traction, but the people behind it will be in Orlando Monday as the city decides on the new law.

The City Council votes on the proposed law at 2 p.m.

