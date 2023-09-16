Community partners plan special football experience for students in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. — Football season has arrived and several Orlando businesses and organizations are teaming up to help a group of local kids share in the fun.

On Saturday, they’ll be hosting a football-themed experience for students of Orlando’s Parramore Kidz Zone program.

Electronic Arts, UCF Downtown, and businesses from Creative Village will join the City of Orlando to give the kids an awesome tailgate.

READ: 9 things to do this weekend

They can play backyard games and EA Sports video games while enjoying food trucks at Luminary Green Park.

And that’s not all.

After the tailgate, the Kidz Zone students will hop on a bus to FBC Mortgage Stadium at UCF, where they’ll cheer on the Knights as they take on the Wildcats of Villanova.

READ: Central Florida doctors see increase in RSV cases

UCF Downtown and EA pitched in to cover the game tickets, which will provide nearly 100 kids with a great time.

A quick reminder — the tailgate event, which runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, is not open to the public.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group