9 things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Welcome to the weekend. Hurricane Lee stayed in the Atlantic and the weather looks good for you to enjoy Central Florida.

1. Oktoberfest festivities

It is Oktoberfest season, and if you cannot make it to Germany, plenty of local breweries and bottle shops are holding Oktoberfest events this weekend.

On Saturday, starting at noon, Sidetoberfest, hosted by Sideward Brewing Co., will have a special food menu and release their festbier, Sausage Fingers.

À La Cart’s 5th Annual Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday and runs the same dates as in Munich, Sept. 16 - Oct. 3.

Starting at 1 p.m., Redlight, Redlight in Audobon Park will celebrate Oktoberfest with their featured festbier and Oktoberfest inspired menu.

Hollerbachs in Sanford will kick off Oktoberfest with the traditional ceremonial keg tapping at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

All Persimmon Hollow locations will hold Hollowtoberfest at Noon on Saturday. Test those delts with a steinholding contest. Not sure if it is sanctioned by the U.S. Steinholding Association?

But if Oktoberfest beer and food are not your thing, Three Odd Guys Brewing is holding its 3rd annual Three Odd Years Carnival to celebrate three years in business.

Wherever you end up, do it responsibly. Prost!

2. The Milk District TRUCK STOP

Have you enjoyed eating at Hoods Up yet? If not, Tasty Takeover and the Milk District are hosting “The Milk District TRUCK STOP” at Hoods Up on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Stop by and enjoy a number of local food truck favorites for dinner.

3. Get outdoors

Discover Volusia County’s native plants and wildlife during outdoor hikes and indoor programs at Lyonia Environmental Center (LEC) this Saturday and Sunday.

The LEC has planned hikes, scavenger hunts, and fun wildlife educational opportunities.

A list of events for all ages can be found here.

4. 2023 Fandom Kissimmee

Kissimmee is hosting Fandom Kissimmee, it’s annual comic and sci-fi expo, on Saturday at the Kissimmee Civic Center.

The free, family-friendly event caters to a wide spectrum of interests including fantasy, sci-fi and anime. The city will have a lineup of activities, cosplayers, tabletop gaming, a retro game lounge and vendors selling art and collectables.

Learn more here.

5. CatVideoFest 2023

Finally, the cat videos are coming to the big screen.

Enzian Theater is holding a special showing of the latest and greatest cat videos.

Proceeds will support Pet Rescue by Judy, and you get to watch movies with kittens that can be adopted. Win, Win.

Shows start on Saturday, 11 a.m. Get tickets here.

6. Orlando City and Orlando Pride

While there will be plenty of American Football on TV this weekend, why not catch the other football? Orlando City hosts the Columbus Crew on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and the Orlando Pride hosts the North Carolina Courage on Sunday, 7 p.m.

Both teams are fighting for playoffs with only a few more weeks in the season.

7. UCF, Bucs or Jags

Speaking of football, Saturday you can still try to get tickets to the UCF versus Villanova game on resale, as the game has officially sold out.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. If you cannot attend, the game will be on ESPN+.

On Sunday you make your way to Tampa or Jacksonville to catch an NFL game.

Tampa Bay Bucs take on the Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars play the defending Super Bowl Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, both games starting at 1 p.m.

So no matter if you shout “Arr!” or “DUVAL” you will have a good time supporting Florida’s NFL teams.

Sorry Miami fans, the Dolphins escorted Hurricane Lee to New England. You will have to watch on TV.

8. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month begins Friday and runs through Oct. 15.

Visit Orlando has a list of events throughout the area for people to enjoy.

¡Vamos Orlando!

9. Theme Park Screams

Last but not least, you still have time to enjoy the many scary events hosted by Central Florida’s local theme parks:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld Spooktacular

Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream

But you better move fast. Some events require special tickets, and they are going fast.

