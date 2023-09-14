Mark your calendar: Orange County celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with these events

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a selection of events over the next month.

Officials said the month-long celebration will showcase and celebrate the county’s vibrant Hispanic community.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse Hispanic culture,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said. “I encourage everyone to join us at one of the many events held throughout the month. These events offer an excellent opportunity to learn about Hispanic culture and celebrate our community’s diversity.”

See a selection of the upcoming events below:

The Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit, hosted at the Orange County Administration Center from Oct. 2-31, will showcase local Hispanic artists’ artwork and traditional clothing from different countries. The exhibit will also feature literature written by local Hispanic authors and is open to the public for free.

On Sept. 20, an Artist Meet Up & Mingle reception will be hosted by Mathers Social Gathering to celebrate visual and literary artists who will showcase their work during Hispanic Heritage Month. The reception will feature live music and a virtual art exhibit.

Rollins College will host the Hispanic Youth Leadership Awards Ceremony at the Rice Family Pavilion on Oct. 3. The ceremony recognizes high-achieving Hispanic youth who excel in academia, sports, social advocacy and have made contributions to the community.

The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will conclude with the presentation of “Riqueza Latina: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Prosperity” on Oct. 11. The reception, hosted by the Winter Park Health Foundation at the Center for Health and Wellbeing, will feature live music, dance performances, and traditional food from various Hispanic countries.

