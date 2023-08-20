Sunset at the Zoo to celebrate Hispanic culture in September

SANFORD, Fla. — It’s time for fiesta!

Hispanic Heritage Month is just around the corner, and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is ready to join the celebration in its all-ages summer series, Sunset at the Zoo.

Sunset at the Zoo allows guests to enjoy a few extra hours at the zoo.

The event is held on the fourth Friday of the month from May to September and will celebrate a different culture during each month’s event.

Read: Thousands of Hispanic business owners to head to Orlando next month

September’s Sunset at the Zoo will take place on Sept. 28, featuring Hispanic culture and heritage with vendors, food trucks, entertainment, and Zoo favorites.

The zoo will reopen the gates at 5 p.m. and will stay open until the sun goes down.

For tickets and more information, CLICK HERE.

Read: Central Florida county offers Citizens Police Academy for Spanish speakers

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Conservation teams release 2 turtles at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort)









Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group