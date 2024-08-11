Company enacts ‘idle time’ fees, limit on charging amount for electric vehicles

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some electric vehicle drivers say access to chargers has been an issue for years.

Some drivers stay plugged in until their vehicles are at 100%, causing backups at charging stations.

Charging speeds slow down once a car is about 80% full to avoid damaging the battery.

A company called Electrify America has now enacted a strict limit.

Once a car’s battery is 85 charged, charging will automatically stop.

The driver can leave or face an additional 40 cents per minute “Idle time” fee.

