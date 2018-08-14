Computer outage delays Spirit flights at OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. - An outage of Spirit Airlines computer system Tuesday morning caused long lines at the ticket counter at Orlando International Airport as flyers lined up to check into their flights.
Flights on the airline were significantly delayed due to the outage.
Related Headlines
"We had no indication something was wrong, but we got here and when we checked in it said the flight was delayed, so we're kind of rolling with the punches,” said Romaric Nicoleau.
“We experienced a brief outage this morning, but our systems are back up and running. We apologize for any inconvenience to our Guests,” the airline said in a tweet.
Orlando International Airport hosts one of Spirit’s larger airport operations.
The computer system that handles dispatching flights went down for a couple of hours.
Every plane that leaves has to have certain paperwork to be in the air—and when that doesn’t happen, no one goes anywhere.
A spokesperson for the airline said the schedule should return to normal sometime Tuesday evening.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}