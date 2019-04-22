SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Flames shot through the roof of a Seminole County condo complex Monday morning, leaving multiple families displaced from their homes, Seminole County Fire Rescue officials said.
Firefighters said the fire broke out around 4:50 a.m. Monday at Regency Park at Lake Mary.
Flames were shooting through the roof of the building when more than 45 firefighters responded to the scene, firefighters said. They said 50 people were evacuated from 20 condos.
Four of those units, firefighters said, were a complete loss.
Fire rescue said the fire was mainly situated in the attic, but impacted multiple units.
Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire, but a cat and snake were both rescued from the blaze and returned to their owners.
The Red Cross confirmed it is on the scene and assisting families impacted by the fire.
More than 50 people were forced out of their homes after this early morning fire at Regency Park at Lake Mary. The fire started before 5a. Cause unknown. No one hurt pic.twitter.com/Zb7BRpNTco— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) April 22, 2019
