Construction on Florida’s new immigrant detention facility to begin this week

STARKE, Fla. — Less than a week after the immigrant detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz” opened in the Everglades, the state says it’s starting work on a second detention facility, this one at Camp Blanding in Starke.

The state says construction for the Camp Blanding facility will begin this week.

Documents on file with the state show the first step includes paving the streets in and around Camp Blanding.

Existing infrastructure at the state’s National Guard training site will be repurposed.

The state’s immigration enforcement operations plan says new contracts are needed before detainees can be brought to Camp Blanding. That includes a contract with local law enforcement for canine contraband detection.

There must also be a contracted laundry service since detainees are required to have a pillow, blanket, towel and sheets.

At least one behavioral health facility at Camp Blanding needs to be built from scratch. That building will need to meet disability standards and needs to have lockdown capabilities

