  • Construction worker crushed by paving machine in Orange City, police say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County firefighters were responding to an industrial accident Tuesday. 

    Skywitness was over the scene on the 900 block of Harley Strickland Boulevard in Orange City just after noon. 

    Related Headlines

    Emergency crews were around a bulldozer. 

    There was also a blue tarp near the construction equipment. 

    No other details were released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Construction worker crushed by paving machine in Orange City, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: Woman screams at man driving wrong way on Clermont road

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire destroys home in Volusia County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brevard County sheriff suspends 3 corrections deputies on suspicion of DUI

  • Headline Goes Here

    Witness testifies teen was ‘hyped up' after spitting on beaten Winter Park boy