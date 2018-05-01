Construction worker crushed by paving machine in Orange City, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County firefighters were responding to an industrial accident Tuesday.
Skywitness was over the scene on the 900 block of Harley Strickland Boulevard in Orange City just after noon.
Emergency crews were around a bulldozer.
There was also a blue tarp near the construction equipment.
No other details were released.
You can see a bobcat to the right, which police say was used in a rescue attempt #WFTV pic.twitter.com/sFQ0lPtSBN— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) May 1, 2018
