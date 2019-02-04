  • I-4 Ultimate construction worker killed after being struck by 20-foot pipe, officials say

    By: Chip Skambis , Steve Barrett

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - An I-4 Ultimate construction worker died in an industrial accident near Fairbanks Avenue and Wymore Road Monday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    The employee, a man in his 50s, suffered a head injury around 1 p.m. when he was struck by an 18-inch by 20-foot iron pipe while working on a construction project at the intersection of Wymore Road and Riddle Drive near the I-4 underpass just north of Fairbanks, firefighters said. 

    The worker was taken to AdventHealth Hospital, where he later died, officials said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Officials have not released the identity of the worker. 

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office is assisting firefighters in the investigation. 

    Channel 9's Steve Barrett is at the scene. 
     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories