I-4 Ultimate construction worker killed after being struck by 20-foot pipe, officials say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An I-4 Ultimate construction worker died in an industrial accident near Fairbanks Avenue and Wymore Road Monday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The employee, a man in his 50s, suffered a head injury around 1 p.m. when he was struck by an 18-inch by 20-foot iron pipe while working on a construction project at the intersection of Wymore Road and Riddle Drive near the I-4 underpass just north of Fairbanks, firefighters said.
The worker was taken to AdventHealth Hospital, where he later died, officials said.
Officials have not released the identity of the worker.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is assisting firefighters in the investigation.
Channel 9's Steve Barrett is at the scene.
I-4 Ultimate worker hit by this iron pipe has died from head injuries. @WFTV at 4 for details. pic.twitter.com/MSYj7ZOEdG— Steve Barrett (@TVSteveBarrett) February 4, 2019
#UPDATE Wymoor/Riddle construction accident: @OrangeCoSheriff deputy cordons off the scene where a worker was struck by an 18-inch by 20-foot iron pipe. pic.twitter.com/qQvnWwuZvH— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 4, 2019
Industrial accident: S Wymore Rd./Riddle Dr. Construction worker injured/trauma alert @AdventHealth Orlando via #OCFRD Rescue 41 #PIO en route to scene #BREAKING— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 4, 2019
