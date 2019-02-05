TIMELINE: Fatal accidents involving I-4 Ultimate construction

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Four construction workers have died while working on I-4 Ultimate construction since the project began in 2015.
Here's a look back at each of the fatal accidents:
February 2019: An I-4 Ultimate construction worker died in an industrial accident near Fairbanks Avenue and Wymore Road on Monday afternoon, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
The employee, a 59-year-old man, suffered a head injury around 1 p.m. when he was struck by an 18-inch by 20-foot iron pipe while working on a construction project at the intersection of Wymore Road and Riddle Drive near the I-4 underpass north of Fairbanks Avenue, firefighters said. Read the latest updates here.
March 2018: SGL conducted a four-day safety review after a 56-year-old ironworker, Michael Tolman, died after steel that was being moved by a crane fell on him on South Street near the westbound on-ramp to I-4. Click here for more information about the incident.
December 2016: Curtis Popkey, an SGL Constructors subcontractor, was killed when he was hit by a steel stand used to hold a piece of equipment. Read the full story from the incident here.
February 2016: Marvin Franklin was killed after his co-worker backed over him with construction equipment.
Riomar Morales, 49, of Orlando, was driving a dump truck filled with dirt when he backed up over Franklin, 34, of Orlando, on an eastbound shoulder of Interstate 4 near the Maitland-Eatonville city limits, said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes.
