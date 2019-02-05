  • TIMELINE: Fatal accidents involving I-4 Ultimate construction

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Four construction workers have died while working on I-4 Ultimate construction since the project began in 2015.

    Here's a look back at each of the fatal accidents:

    Related Headlines

    February 2019:  An I-4 Ultimate construction worker died in an industrial accident near Fairbanks Avenue and Wymore Road on Monday afternoon, Orange County Fire Rescue said. 

    The employee, a 59-year-old man, suffered a head injury around 1 p.m. when he was struck by an 18-inch by 20-foot iron pipe while working on a construction project at the intersection of Wymore Road and Riddle Drive near the I-4 underpass north of Fairbanks Avenue, firefighters said. Read the latest updates here.

    March 2018: SGL conducted a four-day safety review after a 56-year-old ironworker, Michael Tolman, died after steel that was being moved by a crane fell on him on South Street near the westbound on-ramp to I-4. Click here for more information about the incident.

    December 2016: Curtis Popkey, an SGL Constructors subcontractor, was killed when he was hit by a steel stand used to hold a piece of equipment. Read the full story from the incident here.

    February 2016: Marvin Franklin was killed after his co-worker backed over him with construction equipment. 

    Riomar Morales, 49, of Orlando, was driving a dump truck filled with dirt when he backed up over Franklin, 34, of Orlando, on an eastbound shoulder of Interstate 4 near the Maitland-Eatonville city limits, said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories