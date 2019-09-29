I-4 Ultimate worker dies, another injured in Orlando industrial accident, contractor says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another worker on the I-4 Ultimate project has died and another was injured after an industrial accident Saturday night.
According to the I-4 Ultimate contractor SGL, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m., near Lake Lucerne in downtown Orlando, not far from the I-4, 408 interchange.
It's unclear exactly how the worker died, but at the scene, some construction equipment appeared to be toppled over.
A second worker was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SGL said.
SGL said due to this death, all work along the 21-miles of the I-4 Ultimate project site has been suspended.
