  • I-4 Ultimate worker dies, another injured in Orlando industrial accident, contractor says

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Another worker on the I-4 Ultimate project has died and another was injured after an industrial accident Saturday night.

    According to the I-4 Ultimate contractor SGL, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m., near Lake Lucerne in downtown Orlando, not far from the I-4, 408 interchange.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Oviedo FedEx truck driver killed in head-on crash with pickup truck, FHP says

    It's unclear exactly how the worker died, but at the scene, some construction equipment appeared to be toppled over.

    A second worker was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SGL said.

    Read: Off-duty Ocala police officer killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash

    SGL said due to this death, all work along the 21-miles of the I-4 Ultimate project site has been suspended.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories