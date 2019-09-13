  • Construction worker struck by 7,000-pound pipe in downtown Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A construction worker was struck by a 7,000-pound pipe Friday afternoon in downtown Orlando, the Orlando Fire Department said.

    Officials said the incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at West Robinson Street and North Hughey Avenue.

    The worker was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with a leg injury, firefighters said.

    No other details were given.

