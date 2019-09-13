Construction worker struck by 7,000-pound pipe in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A construction worker was struck by a 7,000-pound pipe Friday afternoon in downtown Orlando, the Orlando Fire Department said.
Officials said the incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at West Robinson Street and North Hughey Avenue.
Related Headlines
Read: Latest track of tropical system shows it shifting east off of Florida's coast
The worker was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with a leg injury, firefighters said.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for live updates on this developing story.
Read: Google Earth photo of pond helps find car with skeleton of Florida man missing since 1997
Construction incident at N. Hughey Ave. and W. Robinson St. A worker was struck by 60', 7,000 pound pipe. The patient was transported to ORMC with a leg injury. OFD units - Engine 101, Tower 1, Heavy Rescue 1, Medic 901, EMS1 and D1 worked to stabilize the patient and pipes. pic.twitter.com/sSl1LntAv9— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 13, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}