FHP patrol car involved in crash on SR-408, eastbound lanes shut down

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash on State Road 408 Friday morning.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Conway Road exit.
Lt. Kim Montes confirmed that a trooper's patrol car was involved in the crash, but additional details were not available.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates from the scene.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}