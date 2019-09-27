  • FHP patrol car involved in crash on SR-408, eastbound lanes shut down

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash on State Road 408 Friday morning.

    The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Conway Road exit.

    Lt. Kim Montes confirmed that a trooper's patrol car was involved in the crash, but additional details were not available.

    Stay tuned to Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates from the scene.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories