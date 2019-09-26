Oviedo FedEx truck driver killed in head-on crash with pickup truck, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The driver of a FedEx truck was killed after a pickup truck crashed into it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the pickup truck was traveling north on Snowhill Road near Winding River Lane when it veered into the south lane, hitting the FedEx truck head-on.
The 20-year-old driver of the pickup truck, who is from Deltona, was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he remains in critical condition, FHP said.
The FedEx driver was taken to the Oviedo ER, where he died.
Neither of the drivers’ names have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
