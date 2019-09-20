Off-duty Ocala police officer killed in single-vehicle motorcycle crash

OCALA, Fla. - An off-duty Ocala police officer fatally injured Thursday night when he was thrown from his motorcycle during a single-vehicle crash, the police department confirmed.
A report from the Florida Highway Patrol said Daniel Wagner, 43, was driving a white Harley-Davidson motorcycle along Southwest 95th Street Road in Marion County when the bike veered across a grassy median while rotating before falling on its side.
Troopers said Wagner was thrown from the bike and died after being transported to the hospital.
The FHP report said it is unknown whether Wagner was wearing a helmet, and that it is pending whether alcohol was involved in the crash.
The Ocala Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post Friday morning that Wagner was an officer with the department.
"It is with great sadness today we say that one of our officers was killed last night in a single vehicle traffic accident," the department posted. "Our hearts are heavy as we come together in remembrance of the kindness and professionalism of Officer Wagner."
