Construction worker severely hurt after explosion at Florida gas station

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A construction worker is recovering after an explosion at a gas station in Broward County.

The blast left behind a crater about 50 feet deep in Hallendale Beach.

Firefighters said the incident occurred Tuesday as construction workers were trying to access an underground fuel tank.

They said vapors escaped from the tank and exploded.

One worker had burns on over half his body.

No one else was hurt.

