‘Hasn’t sunk in yet’: Sister of man fatally shot while riding scooter struggles with her loss

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The sister of a 28-year-old Melbourne man who was shot to death early Tuesday while riding a scooter spoke to Channel 9 about her loss.

Tazhah Rempert said she is struggling with the loss of her brother, Kyeon Roberson, who was gunned down at about 12:30 a.m. at Ryoland and South Grant streets.

“It was shocking -- still shocking,” she said. “It rreally hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Rempert said Roberson lived a lifestyle that kept his family on edge.

Channel 9 learned that he had been arrested multiple times for drugs, theft and robbery.

Read: Melbourne police identify man on scooter found shot to death

Melbourne police identify man on scooter found shot to death Police in Melbourne are investigating after a man was found dead early Tuesday morning. (WFTV)

But Rempert said he was a loving father.

“He was my brother, and I know him,” she said. “It wouldn’t have happened if he knew it was going to go down. I feel like it was a set up.”

Nearby residents told Channel 9 that they heard about five gunshots near a neighborhood park.

That was when police discovered Roberson’s body and realized that he had been shot.

Read: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck in Melbourne, police say

“Anyone else out there; anybody (who) knows what happened -- I just want to know what happened to my brother,” Rempert said. “If you know anything speak up. If this was your family, what would y’all do?”

Police said the gunman remains at large.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group