Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after colliding wih a pickup truck Thursday in Melbourne, police said.

Officers responded to the crash near Eber Boulevard and Forest Lake Drive.

They determined that the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle had been traveling eastbound on Eber Boulevard when he collided with a Toyota Tundra truck.

Police said the pickup’s driver was trying to turn onto westbound Eber Boulevard from Forest Lake Drive.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police identified him as Frank Washburn, 49, of Palm Bay.

Yvenot Sylpha, 32, of Melbourne, was driving the Tundra, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Melbourne Police Department is asking anyone with information about this crash to call 321-615-6649.

























