Contractor hopes new improvements will help prevent flooding on I-4 in Longwood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The next downpour on I-4 in Seminole County will test the latest repairs to the interstate to prevent flooding.
The flooding has occurred several times before near the Longwood rest area, including the most recent flooding Sunday.
The contractor is making the improvements including workers smoothing out the new pavement and installing wire trap to prevent trash and debris from obstructing drains.
Traffic cameras caught drivers navigating floodwaters after the drain was clogged with trash over the weekend.
Other areas of I-4 have also experienced flooding issues, including between Fairbanks Avenue and Par Street.
Recent shifts to the interstate and new ramps have prevent problems, for now.
The contractor has racked up penalty points for past problems, but as far as this most recent issue of flooding, that's something the state and contractor are still discussing.
The Longwood area is northern most part of the I-4 Ultimate Project right and it's likely the last part of the project to be finished sometime in 2021.
