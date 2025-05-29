A controversial 30-year-old bill will stay on the books for now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed Thursday morning again that he will veto the bill that would have repealed Florida’s so-called “Free Kill Law”.

DeSantis nixed the law in Fort Myers, saying it would increase hiring costs for Floridians and make it hard to keep and hire doctors in the state.

It’s a devastating blow for families that have worked to repeal the law.

The legislature passed the measure in the session.

It comes just before families gathered in Tampa to try to convince him not to veto the bill.

