Convenience store worker shot during armed robbery in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating after they said a clerk at a convenience store was shot during an armed robbery.
The shooting happened at a Citgo located in the 700 block of Powers Drive.
Officials said the clerk was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}