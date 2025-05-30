Driver dies after crashing car into retention pond in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday in Osceola County.

The crash happened around 6:17 a.m. on Waters Edge Drive near Blue Bayou Drive.

Troopers said a man driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer crashed into a retention pond.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, and the victim has not been identified

