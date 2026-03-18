ORLANDO, Fla. — It was another cool day across Central Florida, and rain chances return to part of the area on Thursday.

Tonight will feature just a few clouds and cool temps. Morning lows will be in the low 50s, with 40s likely northwest of Orlando.

The warming trend continues on Thursday. A blend of sun and clouds will develop, and a few showers will be possible in Brevard. Highs for Thursday will climb back in the low 70s.

Even more warmth is ahead for Friday. The clouds will clear out, and sunshine will bathe the area. Temps to close out the week will be in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks fantastic across the area. We’ll see a heavy dose of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the low to mid 80s.

The warm temps will continue into the start of next week, with rain chances returning by next Tuesday.

Cool day in Central Florida gives way to warming trend and sunny skies

Cool day in Central Florida gives way to warming trend and sunny skies

Cool day in Central Florida gives way to warming trend and sunny skies

Cool day in Central Florida gives way to warming trend and sunny skies

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