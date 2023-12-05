Cool fronts will bring temps down this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the mid-80s Monday, two fronts this week -- Monday night and Wednesday -- will bring temperatures down to more December norms.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said Melbourne had 86, one degree shy of a record high.

The second front, which arrives on Wednesday morning, will bring the 40s back at night.

Read: Osceola County Commissioners vote to install speed cameras in school zones

We will also watch closely for a rainy storm system on Sunday.

This could also bring some storms.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group