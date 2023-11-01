Cool and windy Wednesday; dangerous surf and boating conditions along our coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ll feel a noticeable difference in our Central Florida weather Wednesday.
A front has moved through, pushing temps down about 15 degrees.
In addition to cooler air — temperatures will be in the 60s much of the day — expect gusty winds.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said winds will be strongest along our beaches, with a high surf advisory in place.
Beach erosion is possible during high tide, he added.
A gale warning is in effect, so boaters should expect hazardous conditions.
Rip currents are strong and pose dangers to those in the surf.
Back to that cool weather — the chilliest air will settle in tonight, with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s around the Channel 9 viewing area.
If you prefer warmer weather, Waldenberger said we’ll be back into the 80s this weekend, when there will also be a chance for showers.
And Central Florida could use some; it’s been nearly three weeks since we’ve seen measurable rainfall.
