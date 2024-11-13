Cooler and drier air arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a warm start to the work week, cooler and drier air has arrived across Central Florida.

Our area will be partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the low-80s.

We will have more clouds and comfortable weather Wednesday night.

Lows will be in the upper 60s overnight and early Thursday.

Cloud cover quickly returns for Thursday ahead of another cold front.

A stray shower is possible late Thursday into Thursday night, with highs in the mid-80s.

Some of the coolest air of the season moves in for Friday and the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Next week, we will watch a tropical system likely lift into the Gulf and potentially impact parts of Florida.

