Cooler nights and drier days ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have some cooler and drier days ahead this weekend.

Our area will have lots of sunshine and only a small chance of scattered showers on Friday.

High temperatures in Central Florida will be in the mid-80s Friday afternoon.

Low temperatures will be in the 60s for all of Central Florida overnight.

Our area will have mostly sunny skies and refreshing mornings over the weekend.

Anyone planning to head to the coast this weekend will need to be cautious due to an elevated risk of rip currents and choppy seas.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring a few systems in the Atlantic.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is forecast to strengthen as it moves towards the mid-Atlantic U.S.

If the system becomes a named storm, it will be called Ophelia.

