Corporate 5K in downtown Orlando: What you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s business professionals will put on their running shoes and head to downtown on Thursday evening for the Simply IOA Corporate 5K.

The run is held exclusively for businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Participants will enjoy camaraderie and friendly competition as they celebrate “Orlando’s largest office party” with their coworkers.

The event, hosted by Track Shack, will also impact your evening activities downtown.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is the Corporate 5K?

Due to the hot weather, the Corporate 5K changed the race start time to 6:45 p.m. and shortened the route to 2.4 miles.

Track Shack said the earlier start time and the shorter race seek to reduce heat-related issues.

4:00 p.m. – Lake Eola Opens

5:30 p.m.– T-Shirt Design Award/ Largest Team Award

6:15 p.m.– Runners line up on Central Blvd. (3 Corrals)

6:30 p.m.– Walkers line up on Eola Drive

6:45 p.m. – Runners Start

6:55 p.m. – Walkers Start

7:30 p.m. – Overall Male/Female Award

Where is it?

The Corporate 5K will be at Orlando’s Lake Eola Park. Scroll below for a map.

Runner safety

Walkers are also encouraged to participate. The city of Orlando wants runners and walkers to keep a 16 minute per mile pace.

An Event Alert System table will help keep participants aware of the race conditions. Pay attention to directions from officials.

See the table below:

Simply IOA Corporate 5K in Orlando Weather Alert System: The levels range from Low (green) to Moderate (yellow) to High (red) to Extreme (black) based primarily on the weather, as well as other conditions. (Track Shack Orlando /Track Shack Orlando)

Road closures

The 5K will lead to some road closures. See the affected areas below:

Simply IOA Corporate 5K in Orlando See the map of the course. (Track Shack Orlando /Track Shack Orlando)

Simply IOA Corporate 5K in Orlando See the map of the area. (Track Shack Orlando /Track Shack Orlando)

