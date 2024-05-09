Corporate 5K in downtown Orlando: What you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s business professionals will put on their running shoes and head to downtown on Thursday evening for the Simply IOA Corporate 5K.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The run is held exclusively for businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Participants will enjoy camaraderie and friendly competition as they celebrate “Orlando’s largest office party” with their coworkers.
Read: Extreme heat: Record-breaking highs near 100 degrees expected Thursday in Central Florida
The event, hosted by Track Shack, will also impact your evening activities downtown.
Here’s what you need to know:
When is the Corporate 5K?
Due to the hot weather, the Corporate 5K changed the race start time to 6:45 p.m. and shortened the route to 2.4 miles.
Track Shack said the earlier start time and the shorter race seek to reduce heat-related issues.
- 4:00 p.m. – Lake Eola Opens
- 5:30 p.m.– T-Shirt Design Award/ Largest Team Award
- 6:15 p.m.– Runners line up on Central Blvd. (3 Corrals)
- 6:30 p.m.– Walkers line up on Eola Drive
- 6:45 p.m. – Runners Start
- 6:55 p.m. – Walkers Start
- 7:30 p.m. – Overall Male/Female Award
Read: Feeling the summer heat? Here are tips to prevent heat exhaustion
Where is it?
The Corporate 5K will be at Orlando’s Lake Eola Park. Scroll below for a map.
Runner safety
Walkers are also encouraged to participate. The city of Orlando wants runners and walkers to keep a 16 minute per mile pace.
An Event Alert System table will help keep participants aware of the race conditions. Pay attention to directions from officials.
See the table below:
Read: Beat the heat: 9 ways to protect yourself from extreme heat
Road closures
The 5K will lead to some road closures. See the affected areas below:
The mood when it's SimplyIOA #Corporate5k presented by KeyHR week!— Track Shack (@trackshack) May 7, 2024
Who's pumped to celebrate workplace wellness with co-workers this week?
It all happens Thursday, May 9 at Lake Eola Park! Run to https://t.co/hv4HAB8552@SimplyIOA @KeyHRO pic.twitter.com/LkAeWPTCQs
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group