Costco sets opening date for new Central Florida store

The much-anticipated Costco coming to Daytona Beach has its opening date.

The wholesale retailer will open Feb. 22 at 150 Pit Road within the 300,000-square-foot One Daytona mixed-use center across from Daytona International Speedway. A permit issued by Daytona Beach for the 161,265-square-foot store reflects a construction valuation of $17.8 million.

Tamika Barbel, one of the assistant general managers for the new Costco, told Orlando Business Journal the location will have between 280 to 290 employees at opening — a number which will grow to between 300 and 350, depending on how busy the store becomes.

