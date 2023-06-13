Could shipping containers be the next thing in affordable housing in Daytona Beach?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A new plan is in the works to bring more affordable housing to Daytona Beach.

SnapSpace Solutions is working on a plan to make affordable housing attainable in Daytona Beach.

Right now, a developer is repurposing recycled shipping containers for people to use as homes.

“I think Daytona wants to be the first one to solve the problem.,” said Chad Walton, CEO and founder of SnapSpace Solutions.

Steel shipping containers meant to withstand the roughest conditions in the ocean could soon replace homes in Daytona Beach.

Shipping container homes are flood and hurricane-proof, Walton said.

“We have been talking about using these for infill around the areas of Daytona that flood constantly. So, we can put the homes and businesses, we build businesses out of these also, can be put in those areas and never worry about flood or hurricane again, talk about peace of mind,” Walton added.

Walton points to neighborhoods like Midtown that have flooded during every major and minor storm for decades and said that people could benefit from this style of living because the cost is much lower than most homes on the market right now.

During last week’s commission meeting staff discussed using city-owned land for a test run.

“We have some land, we have some lots, let’s say that the city owns and maybe we use the lots and put a container or two on the lot and kind of see how that goes,” said City Commissioner Quanita May.

Some commissioners had concerns about funding, but the mayor believes it can be done using a combination of local and federal money.

“I think using ARPA funds is appropriate, not saying the whole thing even 25 or 30 thousand, just something to help ignite the process,” said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

The big question is how soon residents could see these homes put up in Daytona Beach. The developer told Channel 9 that it is all up to city staff, but he says after last week’s commissioner meeting, there’s already a plan in place to fast-track the process.

