TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Brevard County Parks Department is making plans to provide counseling services to families who witnessed a shooting at a Titusville park last weekend.
Related Headlines
Resident Stepanie Fayson said her daughter was at Issac Campbell Park Saturday performing at an anti-violence event called “Peace in the City” with her dance team.
Authorities said a gunman went to the park to confront a person with whom he had a fight during a basketball game three weeks ago.
"She heard the gunshot and she was running, and she said everybody was running over each other,” Fayson said.
A bystander, who was licensed to a carry a firearm, shot the gunman, police said. The gunman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Dwight Harvey, who is the father of the event's organizer, was streaming the event live on his Facebook page when the shooting occurred.
No one other than the hospitalized gunman was injured.
Watch Harvey's video: Shots ring out at Titusville park
But many parents worry their children might have been affected by the incident.
"The dance coordinator, she told us to talk to the girls, because some of them were saying they were still hearing the gunshots," Fayson said.
Download: WFTV free mobile apps
Detectives said they do not expect to file charges against the bystander since his actions were within the law, according to the preliminary investigation, police said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
Previous story: Armed bystander takes down gunman at back-to-school event
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}