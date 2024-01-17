Countdown to launch Axiom Mission 3

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The third private astronaut mission to the station, Axiom Mission 3 is scheduled to liftoff Wednesday.

It will take off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:11 p.m. EST.

Ax-3 will be the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the ISS.

The crew will conduct more than 30 experiments during their 14 days aboard the space station.

The mission is also bringing Axiom Space closer to creating its own commercial space station.

It will be known as Axiom Station.

The Ax-3 crewmembers are Commander Michael López-Alegría of the U.S. and Spain, Pilot Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force, and Mission Specialists Alper Gezeravcı of Türkiye and Marcus Wandt of Sweden and the European Space Agency.

